Zelenskyy approved new structure for Ukraine’s defence plan
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the updated structure of Ukraine's defense plan.
This is stated in Decree No. 96/2026 of the head of state on the OP website, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The president instructed the Cabinet of Ministers, with the participation of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and the National Bank, to prepare a document in accordance with the updated requirements.
After finalization, the defense plan will be submitted to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine for consideration.
The decree shall enter into force on the date of its publication.
Reference
- The Defense Plan of Ukraine is an integral part of defense planning, containing a set of documents that define the content, scope, implementers, procedure, and timing of political, economic, social, military, scientific, scientific and technical, informational, legal, organizational, and other measures taken by the state to prepare for armed defense and protect itself in the event of armed aggression or armed conflict.
- In November 2025, the president announced changes to Ukraine's basic defense documents, including the state defense plan.
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