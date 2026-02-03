Zelenskyy approved new structure for Ukraine’s defence plan

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the updated structure of Ukraine's defense plan.

This is stated in Decree No. 96/2026 of the head of state on the OP website, according to Censor.NET.

Details

The president instructed the Cabinet of Ministers, with the participation of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and the National Bank, to prepare a document in accordance with the updated requirements.

After finalization, the defense plan will be submitted to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine for consideration.

The decree shall enter into force on the date of its publication.

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