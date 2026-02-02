Ukraine designates Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as terrorist organization – Zelenskyy

Photo: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Ukraine has designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

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On Iran

The head of state stressed that Ukraine supports peoples who value freedom and are truly ready to fight for it.

"The whole world sees what is happening in Iran, how many killings there are, and how the Iranian regime has invested in spreading war and violence in the region and the world. Ukraine will not forget any of the thousands of Shaheds that strike our cities and villages, our people. We see how others in Europe have listened on the issue of Iran, and us, Ukraine, and those Europeans who called for more activity, for more principled positions, and the Iranians themselves," he said.

Read more: Iranian regime is on verge of collapse, - Wadephul

IRGC is a terrorist organization

Zelenskyy recalled that a decision by the European Union has already been agreed to designate as terrorist one of the regime’s main organizations in Iran, the so-called Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. European procedures are currently underway.

"We in Ukraine have already made such a decision and have already designated this organization as terrorist; for us this issue is closed. All terrorists in the world deserve the same treatment and condemnation — none should win," he added.

Read more: Trump wants ’quick and decisive’ strike on Iran without protracted war, - NBC

The IRGC has also appeared on the list of terrorist organizations of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

On January 29, the EU decided to add the IRGC to the list of terrorists. In response, Iran declared the armed forces of EU countries to be terrorist organizations.

Background.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or the Revolutionary Guard.

This structure was established after the 1979 revolution because the new rulers did not trust the army created by the shah. Its task is to prevent coups and protect state ideology. Together with the regular army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps currently forms Iran’s armed forces and is subordinate to the Islamic Republic’s religious and political leader, Ali Khamenei.

Read more: EU has approved sanctions against Iran for suppressing protests and supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine, - media reports