Trump wants ’quick and decisive’ strike on Iran without protracted war, - NBC

US President Donald Trump told his national security team that any military action against Iran must be "swift and decisive" and not escalate into a protracted war.

This was reported by NBC News, according to Censor.NET.

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According to one of the publication's interlocutors, Trump is determined to take radical action: "If he decides to do something, he wants it to be final." At the same time, the president's advisers could not guarantee that an American strike would lead to the rapid fall of the Iranian regime.

According to three sources at NBC News, there is concern within the US administration that Washington may not have sufficient military resources in the region to defend against a likely response from Iran, which advisers believe is inevitable.

These factors may prompt Trump to approve limited action against Iran with the possibility of further escalation. Sources note that the situation is changing rapidly, but as of the afternoon of January 14, no final decisions had been made.

Read more: U.S. may strike Iran within next 24 hours, Reuters reports

What preceded it?

Also, that yesterday the US Embassy in Iran issued an urgent appeal to American citizens to leave the country immediately. It is noted that protests across Iran are rapidly escalating and could erupt into large-scale violence at any moment, threatening arrests and injuries. The situation is complicated by roadblocks, disruptions to public transport, and internet shutdowns.

Incidentally, due to the prolonged internet blackout in Iran, the true scale of the deaths of protesters remains unknown. Human rights activists fear that the actual number of victims is significantly higher than the confirmed figures.

Read more: Iranian dry cargo ship Rona, which could have been transporting weapons to Russia, sinks in Caspian Sea

Trump: The situation in Iran is improving

Meanwhile, Washington has received reports that violence against protesters in Iran has ceased.

"We have been informed that the killings in Iran are stopping. They have stopped. They are stopping. And there is no plan for executions or executions. I was told this by a reliable source. We will find out about it," said the White House chief.

The US is monitoring the escalation in Iran

Earlier, Reuters reported that the United States could strike Iran within 24 hours if the situation spirals out of control.

Trump also warned Tehran against further repression and violence against citizens, noting that any attacks on peaceful protesters would have serious consequences.

The US and the UK have begun withdrawing military personnel from Qatar, as Iranian authorities warned neighboring countries hosting US bases that they were ready to strike in the event of an attack by the US.

Read more: Iran threatens to strike US bases in region if attacked by Washington - Reuters