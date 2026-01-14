U.S. may strike Iran within next 24 hours, Reuters reports

Iran warned neighboring countries that it would strike U.S. military bases if attacked by the United States. In Europe, officials believe an attack could happen within the next 24 hours.

Reuters reported this, citing European officials, Censor.NET said.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Warning of an attack

Against the backdrop of warnings from Washington about possible U.S. military intervention to protect protesters in Iran and worsening tensions in the region, Washington recommended that part of its military personnel leave the U.S. Al Udeid air base in Qatar by Wednesday evening.

Earlier, an Iranian official said Tehran had warned neighboring countries that host U.S. military bases. The warning said Iran was ready to strike U.S. bases if a new military operation begins, an option that Donald Trump has repeatedly raised.

Read more: Iranian regime is on verge of collapse, - Wadephul

Strike within 24 hours

Two European officials suggested the United States may resort to strikes soon. One official assessed that an attack could take place within the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, an Israeli official said the U.S. president has likely already decided on an attack, but the scale and timing have not yet been clarified.

The flow of information out of Iran has been complicated by the government shutting down the internet. An Iranian official says more than 2,000 people have been killed in the protests, while rights groups put the death toll at more than 2,600.

Read more: Iranian dry cargo ship Rona, which could have been transporting weapons to Russia, sinks in Caspian Sea