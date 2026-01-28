EU has approved sanctions against Iran for suppressing protests and supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine, - media reports

European Union ambassadors have decided to impose sanctions on Iran for its violent crackdown on protests, which has led to the deaths of thousands of people, and for its support of Russia's war against Ukraine.

This was reported on social media by Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

"EU ambassadors have just given the green light to sanctions against Tehran for suppressing protests in Iran. Fifteen individuals and six organizations. Separately, they also imposed sanctions (four individuals and six organizations) for Iran's involvement in assisting in the war against Ukraine," he said.

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced new sanctions against the Iranian government in connection with the brutal suppression of protests, which led to the deaths of thousands of people.

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The situation in Iran

International media outlets are reporting a sharp deterioration in the internal situation in Iran. According to Time magazine, up to 30,000 people may have died during nationwide protests on January 8–9, 2026 alone.

It is noted that the scale of violence by Iranian security forces was so great that there was a shortage of body bags, and the bodies had to be transported by truck. According to experts, these events may become an additional factor influencing the US decision on further actions in the region.