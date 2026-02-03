TPP-5 and two substations damaged in Kharkiv, 105,000 customers without heat, state of emergency declared, - Terekhov

As a result of massive shelling of the Kharkiv region and Kharkiv tonight, 3 February, critically important facilities of the private joint-stock company "Kharkiv TPP-5" were damaged, as well as the "Kharkiv" and "Zaliutyne" power substations.

This was announced by Mayor Ihor Terekhov at a meeting of the city commission on technological and environmental safety and emergencies, according to Censor.NET.

Some of the equipment at these facilities was seriously damaged. As a result, heat supply was cut off to 929 facilities, 853 of which were residential buildings. Nearly 105,000 subscribers were left without heat.

Read more: Difficult heating situation in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Lozova, - Zelenskyy

"The lack of heating and disruption to the stable operation of life support systems during the winter period poses a real threat to the lives and health of people, especially children, the elderly and citizens with limited mobility," the mayor noted.

By decision of the Commission for Technological and Environmental Safety, this accident was classified as a local-level man-made emergency.

Read more: Attack on Kharkiv: the city attacked by ballistic missiles and UAVs (updated)

Russia's attack on Ukraine on 3 February

As reported, three people were injured as a result of the Russian Federation's night attack on Kyiv. In the capital, high-rise buildings, a kindergarten, a petrol station and an administrative building were damaged.

Kharkiv was also under attack by Russia: hundreds of homes will be left without heat due to the attack on the thermal power plant.

In addition, the enemy attacked DTEK's thermal power plants, causing significant damage to equipment.

The Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are mostly without heat, and 1,170 high-rise buildings are not being heated.

The enemy also attacked Vinnytsia region, hitting critical infrastructure facilities.

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in part of the left bank of Kyiv.

In addition, Russia attacked the Odesa region, and critical infrastructure is now running on generators.

Shmyhal reported that Russia attacked eight regions, targeting thermal power plants and thermal power stations that provided heating in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro.

Read more: Massive Russian strikes on Kharkiv region: one dead, five wounded, extensive destruction. PHOTOS