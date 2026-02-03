Massive Russian strikes on Kharkiv region: one dead, five wounded, extensive destruction

During the day, the enemy attacked Kharkiv and 16 settlements in the region. Civilian infrastructure was damaged, a woman was killed, there are casualties, and people have been evacuated.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"In the village of Novoosynove, Kurylivska community, an 85-year-old woman was killed, a 61-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were injured; a 67-year-old man was injured in the village of Kivsharivka, Kupianska community; a 22-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman were injured in the city of Derhachi," the report said.

Strikes on Kharkiv and district

The enemy attacked the Slobidskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Osnovianskyi, Saltivskyi, and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv with UAVs.

The Russian army targeted the energy infrastructure of Kharkiv and the region.

Two men were injured. Shopping pavilions were damaged. Residential buildings and civilian vehicles were damaged as a result of night shelling.

The Kharkiv district came under heavy shelling. A 22-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman were injured in Derhachi. They were hospitalised. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged. A house was damaged by a multiple launch rocket system strike in the village of Tsyrkuny. Residential buildings and outbuildings were also damaged in Pisochyn.

Read more: Russia launched over 70 missiles and 450 UAVs at Ukraine: Air defence forces neutralised 450 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

What did the enemy use?

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

5 missiles (type to be determined);

5 KABs;

25 UAVs of the "Geran-2" type;

3 "Molniya"-type UAVs;

4 FPV drones;

36 UAVs (type to be determined).

Damage to civilian infrastructure

In Kharkiv, an apartment building, a private house, shopping pavilions, a transport stop, and two cars were damaged.

In the Bohodukhiv district, a private house, a car (in the village of Zolochiv), and a car (in the village of Svitlychne) were damaged.

In the Kupiansk district, a kindergarten was damaged (village of Hrushivka);

In the Izium district, a car (village of Ridne) and four private houses and two outbuildings (village of Horokhovatka) were damaged.

In the Kharkiv district, a private house and a car were damaged (Smorodske village), two private houses (Tsyrkuny village), two private houses (Podvirky village), four private houses and an outbuilding (Pisochyn village), three private houses (the city of Derhachi);

In the Lozova district, power lines were damaged (the city of Lozova);

In the Chuhuiv district, a private house was damaged (the village of Zarichne).

Read more: Russia attacked eight regions, targeting CHPs and TPPs that provided heating in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro, - Shmyhal



















