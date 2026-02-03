Attack on Kharkiv: the city attacked by ballistic missiles and UAVs

Russian occupiers launched a ballistic strike on Kharkiv.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.

"The enemy struck the city with ballistic weapons, hitting the Slobidska district. We are clarifying the details," he wrote on Telegram.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Prior to this, Ihor Terekhov reported that an enemy "Molniya" drone had flown into the city centre.

"We have a hit from an enemy 'molniya' drone in the city centre. Currently, there are no casualties. Information about the damage is being clarified," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

Updated information

At 00:57 a.m., Terekhov reported that the occupiers had launched another missile strike on Kharkiv and the Slobidska district. He also reported a drone attack.

At 01:39 a.m., the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, wrote on Telegram about two people injured in the attack: a 27-year-old and a 58-year-old man are currently receiving medical assistance.

He also reported that two people were injured as a result of an enemy UAV strike on the city of Derhachi. A 79-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction, and a 22-year-old man was hospitalised.

Attack by Russian UAVs

On the evening of 2 February, Russian troops carried out another attack on Ukraine using strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in an official statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that air defence forces have been put on combat alert. The Ukrainian military is taking the necessary measures to destroy air targets.

Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!

Earlier it was reported that Russian occupiers struck Kharkiv with a drone.

Read more: Enemy shelled Kharkiv and 16 settlements in the Kharkiv region: 4 dead, damage reported. PHOTO