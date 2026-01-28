Enemy shelled Kharkiv and 16 settlements in the Kharkiv region: 4 dead, damage reported

Over the past day, 27 January 2026, the city of Kharkiv and 16 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy strikes.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, on Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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There are casualties

As noted, four people were killed and seven were injured as a result of the shelling.

The bodies of four dead people and body parts (the number of people is being determined) were found on the railway in the Barvinkivska community; a 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were injured. A 59-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were injured on the road between the villages of Shypuvate and Andriivka in the Velykoburlutsk community; a 58-year-old man, a 76-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman were injured in the village of Pechenihy.

A 14-year-old boy was also injured as a result of an explosion of an unknown device in the village of Krasnokutsk.

The enemy attacked the Kyivskyi and Slobidskyi districts of Kharkiv with UAVs, without casualties or damage.

What did the occupiers use to attack the Kharkiv region?

According to the RMA, the enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

4 KAB;

15 UAVs of the "Geran-2" type;

4 "Lancet"-type UAVs;

2 "Molniya"-type UAVs;

2 FPV drones;

8 UAVs (type to be determined).

Consequences

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

In the Bohodukhiv district, power lines were damaged (village of Hubarivka), and windows at the railway station were broken (city of Bohodukhiv).

In the Kupianskyi district, a car was damaged (village of Shypuvate).

In the Izium district, a boarding school, combine harvesters (Pisky-Radkivski village), a private house (Studenok village), railway infrastructure, a private house, and two cars (city of Barvinkove) were damaged.

in the Kharkiv district, a private house (village of Slatyne), a car, and a shop (city of Derhachi) were damaged;

in the Chuhuiv district, two private houses, two outbuildings, a car (village of Pechenihy), three private houses, and an outbuilding (village of Martove) were damaged.

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that Russia had attacked the "Barvinkove-Lviv-Chop" train in the Kharkiv region with three drones: 5 people were killed and two were wounded.