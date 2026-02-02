Occupiers strike one of Kharkiv’s markets: casualties reported

Russian occupiers launched a drone strike on Kharkiv.

This was announced by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

"The enemy previously launched a strike with a combat drone on the Osnovianskyi district," the city's mayor said.

Later, Terekhov stated that the Russians had struck one of Kharkiv's markets. Information about casualties and damage is being clarified.

See more: Russians dropped aerial bomb on a house in Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka: father and son killed, mother and two children wounded. PHOTO

Victims

Preliminarily, one person was injured as a result of the shelling of the market, the mayor added.

Later, Terekhov clarified that there had been a hit on the market in the Slobidskyi district.

Two people are known to have been injured. Several shopping pavilions have also been damaged.