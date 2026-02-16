Intelligence reports that Russia is preparing massive strikes on energy sector, air defense must be properly configured – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said intelligence reports indicate that Russians are preparing further massive strikes on the energy sector. According to the head of state, Russian attacks are constantly "evolving."

He said this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Russia is preparing a new strike

"Intelligence reports that Russians are preparing further massive strikes on the energy sector. Air defense must be properly configured. Russian attacks are constantly, if I may say so, ‘evolving.’ Evil is also developing. Unfortunately. These are combined strikes that require special protection and appropriate support from partners," the head of state said.

He noted that any delay in supplying missiles for air defense, any untimely deliveries, contribute to scaling up the damage caused by the strikes.

"It is necessary that everything we discussed in Munich with our partners be implemented promptly. It is important that partners do not remain silent," the president added.

Read more: Due to shelling, there are new power outages in four regions, - Ministry of Energy

Peace process

Zelenskyy also noted that "everyone is now waiting for the continuation of trilateral meetings" between Ukraine, the United States and Russia.

"Our delegation is already in Geneva and preparing for negotiations. Russia cannot resist the temptation in the final days of winter cold and wants to strike painfully at Ukrainians. The more evil that comes from Russia, the harder it will be for everyone to reach any agreements with them. Partners must understand this. First and foremost, this concerns the United States. We will soon mark a year of maximally active diplomacy undertaken by Ukraine. We agreed to all realistic proposals from America, starting with the proposal for an unconditional and long-term ceasefire. Russia rejects them, continues assaults on the front line and strikes on our cities and energy sector. We expect partners to act so that coercion of the aggressor into peace truly works," the president stressed.

Read more: Russia is preparing new massive strike. I instructed that additional protective measures be prepared during day, - Zelenskyy