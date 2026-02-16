Due to shelling, there are new power outages in four regions, - Ministry of Energy

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, consumers in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, and Odesa regions are without power as of this morning. Emergency repair work has already begun wherever safety conditions permit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

Hourly power cuts are in effect

As noted, most regions of the country are forced to implement hourly power cuts, while businesses are subject to power restriction schedules. Emergency power cuts have also been implemented in some regions. A return to the planned hourly schedules will take place as soon as the situation in the power system stabilises.

Read more: Russia damaged all of Ukraine’s power plants, but system held up, - Zelenskyy

Power outage due to weather conditions

Due to difficult weather conditions, more than 178 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions remain without electricity.

Repair crews from regional power companies are working around the clock to restore damaged lines.

Watch more: Agreement reached on energy and military aid to Ukraine until 24 February, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO