Russia damaged all of Ukraine’s power plants, but system held up, - Zelenskyy

Russian strikes have damaged all Ukrainian power plants, but the power system continues to function thanks to the work of energy specialists, the reinforcement of facilities, and the support of international partners in the field of air defense.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the Munich Security Conference, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The situation in the energy sector

According to the head of state, despite extensive damage to energy infrastructure, Ukraine continues to generate electricity.

We are still generating electricity thanks to our people. And we have preserved our system thanks to the physical protection of our facilities and everyone who helps us with air defense," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy wants to discuss territorial issues with Putin: We are enemies, but war must end

Strengthening air defense

He stressed that one of the most difficult situations is when air defense units are forced to use all available missiles to repel massive attacks, and replenishment of stocks is delayed, despite intelligence information about possible new strikes in the near future.

According to him, during one of the latest massive attacks, Ukraine used missiles that had arrived just a few days earlier, underscoring the ongoing need for additional air defense supplies.