Zelenskyy wants to discuss territorial issues with Putin: We are enemies, but war must end

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his goal is to end the full-scale war, and therefore any conversation with dictator Putin must be focused precisely on that.

The head of state said this in an interview with The Atlantic, Censor.NET reports.

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What he would tell Putin

"It is not about wanting to look him in the eye. In general, I am not interested in sentiments during a meeting with him. We have issues related to Ukraine’s territory that today no one can resolve. The policies of various countries have allowed Putin to express his opinion on this by occupying lands and justifying his actions. At present, there is only one state — Ukraine — that is physically fighting against him," Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, any conversation with Putin can be focused only on ending the war.

"This means our conversation must be absolutely open, as much as possible. It is simply a conversation about how to end the war so that it does not start again," he said.

Read more: By February 24, partners plan to provide Ukraine with military and energy aid packages – Zelenskyy

Territorial issue

The Ukrainian president also responded to a question about how difficult it would be for him to restrain his emotions during such a meeting with the Kremlin leader.

"Why should I be emotional or unemotional? What difference does it make? Our goal is to end the war. I think he may have a different goal. We do not know. During the war, we have not met. Everyone has tried to do something, but the war continues. So, in my view, it is logical to hold a meeting of leaders who can discuss the most difficult issues. Who else can I talk to about territorial issues?" he explained.

At the same time, Zelenskyy does not believe that either side truly wants to meet.

"We are enemies. Frankly, no one has expressed a desire to do this. But there is readiness. I think meeting and trying to end the war is the right decision. The Americans ask what we think about the idea of such a meeting. We said we would support it. We are ready to meet in any format, except in Moscow or Belarus," he added.

Read more: Trump: Zelenskyy must "get moving" if he wants to reach peace deal with Russia