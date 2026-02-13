By February 24, partners plan to provide Ukraine with military and energy aid packages – Zelenskyy

Partner countries are preparing assistance packages for Ukraine, expected to arrive by the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this in Munich on Friday, where he arrived to take part in the security conference, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known

"We can now work on the largest energy package. Separately, we will work on missiles for air defence. Separately, we will work on several other items to strengthen our military — military packages. Our diplomats and military advisers will now work on this. We want, within 10–11 days before the 24th, and all partners agreed, to put together these maximum support packages for Ukraine," the president said.

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Sanctions against Russia

In addition, Zelenskyy hopes a new sanctions package against Russia will be introduced on that date.

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