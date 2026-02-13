Zelenskyy discusses joint weapons-production projects and diplomatic efforts with Merz

In Munich, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The two discussed joint weapons-production projects and diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving peace.

The head of state reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Key topics of the meeting

"Further military assistance, additional contributions to the PURL program, diplomatic work to achieve peace, and energy support were the key issues I discussed with the Chancellor," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the leaders discussed the first significant results of joint Ukrainian-German drone production.

"Such cooperation is what makes our countries stronger. We discussed how to scale it up," the President emphasized.

Zelenskyy also thanked Germany for its contribution to protecting lives amid Russia’s full-scale war, including the supply of air defense systems that "saved the lives of thousands and thousands of our people."

Read more: Germany to provide Ukraine with five Patriot missiles if partners raise 30, Pistorius says