Germany to provide Ukraine with five Patriot missiles if partners raise 30, Pistorius says

Ukraine will receive 35 PAC-3 interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems in the near future: 30 will be provided by countries taking part in the Ramstein format, and another five additionally by Germany. Deliveries could take place within a few days.

Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, reports that German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said this after the Ramstein meeting at NATO headquarters on February 12.

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Pistorius spontaneously pledged Ukraine another five interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

"As far as air defense is concerned, I spontaneously decided to propose at the end of our session that Germany would supply Ukraine with five additional PAC-3 interceptor missiles if other partner countries collectively supply 30 PAC-3 units. We all know this is about saving lives," Pistorius said.

"This is a matter of days, not weeks or months. So I can tell you that we are on the right track," he added.

He recalled that Ukraine needs at least $50 billion in 2026 for self-defense.

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"John, Mykhailo and I, together with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, wrote a letter to our partners last week. We strongly urge all countries of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to provide additional support," the German minister recalled.

He also expressed satisfaction with the outcome of today’s Ramstein meeting, and in particular, the 35 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine from countries participating in today’s Ramstein, announced by UK Defense Minister John Healey.

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