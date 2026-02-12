US is losing trust of allies in Europe and Canada - Politico

In Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Canada, more and more citizens no longer consider the United States a reliable ally and doubt that the United States defends democracy or shares their values.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Politico.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Details

A study conducted by a London-based sociological company showed that in all countries where the survey was conducted, far more people described the US as an unreliable ally than a reliable one.

In particular, half of those surveyed in Germany and Canada gave this answer. In France, the proportion of people who described the US as unreliable was also twice as high as those who described it as reliable.

The US enjoyed the highest level of trust in the UK, but only in comparison: 35% of Britons said that the US was a reliable ally, while 39% considered it unreliable.

Most people in France and Germany said they did not believe that enemies would be afraid to attack them because of their relationship with the US.

The survey also shows that a growing proportion of respondents in these countries do not believe that the US shares their values or defends democracy, which is a long-standing American principle.

The deterioration in relations is linked to President Donald Trump's policies and a series of diplomatic conflicts, ranging from trade disputes to statements about the possible annexation of Greenland.

Read more: Britain to double military presence in Norway due to Russian threat in Arctic - BBC