Britain to double military presence in Norway due to Russian threat in Arctic - BBC

Over the next three years, the UK will double its military presence in Norway from 1,000 to 2,000 troops as part of measures to counter Russian activity in the Far North.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to BBC.

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British Defense Minister John Gilli stated that the decision was made amid growing concerns among NATO allies over Russia's actions in the Arctic, including the restoration of old Cold War bases and the strengthening of its military presence in the region.

"Defense requirements are increasing, and Russia poses the most serious threat to the security of the Arctic and the Far North since the Cold War," Gili said.

As part of the expansion of their presence, 1,500 Royal Marines will take part in NATO's Cold Response exercises in March. The large-scale maneuvers in Norway, Finland, and Sweden are intended to prepare allied forces for operations in the extreme conditions of the Arctic.

Watch more: Russia is increasing its presence in Arctic and may threaten Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, - DW. VIDEO

The Arctic Sentinel Project

In addition, the Arctic Sentinel project, proposed by British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, envisages strengthening surveillance and security in the region, following the example of NATO's Baltic Sentinel and Eastern Sentinel initiatives.

In September, under London's leadership, the Combined Expeditionary Forces will conduct the Lion Protector exercise with the participation of the air, land, and naval forces of several European countries. During the operation, they will practice protecting critical infrastructure from attacks and sabotage in Norway, Iceland, and the Danish straits.