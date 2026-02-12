Germany considers setting date for Ukraine’s accession to EU realistic, - Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that an agreement on a specific date for Ukraine's accession to the European Union is realistic.

He announced this at a briefing before the start of the NATO defense ministers' meeting, according to Censor.NET, citing EP.

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Pistorius was asked to comment on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement regarding the need to set a date for the country's accession to the EU, as membership in the Union is seen as part of the security architecture. The minister emphasized: "A specific date is always possible."

At the same time, he noted that setting the date requires separate negotiations. "What should it be? This needs to be negotiated. It's not something that can be decided on the spur of the moment," Pistorius explained.

Read more: EU is discussing plan for Ukraine’s partial membership in European Union, - Politico

This is the first official statement by the German government acknowledging the admissibility of Ukraine's request to set a date for EU accession.