Ramstein: Partners to provide $35 bln in military aid to Ukraine in 2026

Ukraine’s partner countries within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group have committed to provide $35 billion in new military aid.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, UK Defense Secretary John Healey said this at a press conference after the conclusion of the Contact Group meeting in Brussels.

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"The aggression is intensifying, and it is brutal," the minister said, adding that Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities continue, and that Russia is shelling "Ukrainian civilians, not just the front line," Healey said.

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He noted that the Contact Group’s mission remains to "support Ukraine in the fight now and to help secure peace tomorrow."

"We are starting this big year for Ukraine with big commitments to Ukraine," he said, adding that the Contact Group pledges to provide a total of $35 billion in new military aid.

He stressed that partners will step up military assistance to Ukraine and pressure on Russia.

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"We want to make 2026 the year this war ends, the year peace is secured," he concluded.

Earlier, Healey said the United Kingdom would soon deliver a major air defense reinforcement package to Ukraine, including around 1,000 missiles.