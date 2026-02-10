500 EU generators en route to Ukraine, Shmyhal says

Continuous repair work is ongoing in Ukraine at electricity generation and distribution facilities to deal with the aftermath of Russia’s latest strikes on the power system.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated in a message by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.

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Spare parts donors

Following a meeting of the Headquarters, Shmyhal said that Kyiv managed to stick to all power outage schedules today. The energy minister emphasized strengthening technical cooperation with international partners.

The possibility of bringing in additional equipment from countries where thermal power plants have been shut down is being considered. They can serve as spare parts donors to restore Ukraine’s power system.

Four high-capacity generators have also arrived from the Belgian agency Enabel. They were purchased and delivered within three weeks. In total, 500 generators from the EU are currently en route to Ukraine.

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Support and plans for the week

The Ministry of Energy plans to ship about 140 tons of equipment to recipients this week. Denys Shmyhal thanked all partners, energy workers, railway workers, district heating workers, and rescuers for helping people.

"I thank our energy workers and everyone who helps restore the system’s operation and support people," the First Deputy Prime Minister noted.

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Aid from partners

As a reminder, on February 10, 14 shipments of aid from partners arrived at the Ministry of Energy’s hubs. This is 78 tons of energy equipment.

5 power transformers from Azerbaijan.

10 high-capacity generators from Italy.

Aid from the EU, Austria, Japan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Italy, Czechia, the Netherlands, UNDP, and UNICEF/WASH is already en route.

Read more: First batch of 400 generators from Polish government delivered to Kyiv