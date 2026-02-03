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Rutte on $15bn for weapons purchases for Ukraine: Absolutely confident money will be there
Allies plan to allocate $15 billion to finance the PURL program in 2026.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this at a joint briefing with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.
What are Rutte’s expectations?
"I am absolutely confident the money will be there, because we all know this is a key issue," Rutte said.
The Alliance’s secretary general also noted that two-thirds of allies are participating in the PURL program, but the distribution of funding remains an issue, as some countries are doing nothing.
"We need a better distribution of the burden within NATO. That’s exactly what we are working on," he added.
What is the PURL program?
- The PURL program was launched in July 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
- Its core idea is that NATO members buy U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine.
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