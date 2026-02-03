Rutte on $15bn for weapons purchases for Ukraine: Absolutely confident money will be there

Allies plan to allocate $15 billion to finance the PURL program in 2026.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this at a joint briefing with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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What are Rutte’s expectations?

"I am absolutely confident the money will be there, because we all know this is a key issue," Rutte said.

The Alliance’s secretary general also noted that two-thirds of allies are participating in the PURL program, but the distribution of funding remains an issue, as some countries are doing nothing.

Read more: Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ meeting: discusses interceptor drones, air defence missiles and PURL programme

"We need a better distribution of the burden within NATO. That’s exactly what we are working on," he added.

Read more: Croatia allocates €15m to supply weapons to Ukraine via PURL initiative

What is the PURL program?