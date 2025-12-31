Croatia allocates €15m to supply weapons to Ukraine via PURL initiative

The Croatian government has decided to join NATO’s Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism, allocating about €15 million for the procurement and delivery of military equipment for Ukraine.

This was reported by the Croatian government’s press service, Censor.NET says.

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The funds were allocated as part of a 2025 budget reallocation. In total, €235.7 million is planned for major defense procurement programs.

The funding provides for advance payments for the purchase of CAESAR Mk2 wheeled self-propelled howitzers with related systems and equipment, Leopard 2A8 main battle tanks, simulators, and long-term logistics support with an extended warranty.

Read more: $4.3 billion for Ukraine: Zelenskyy thanks countries participating in PURL program

A separate reallocation of almost €15 million was approved for the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, to be used for Croatia’s contribution to the PURL mechanism. This NATO mechanism coordinates the procurement and delivery of military equipment to Ukraine in line with operational needs.

What is the PURL program

The PURL program was launched in July 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Its essence is that NATO members buy U.S. weapons for Ukraine

Read more: $4.3 billion for Ukraine: Zelenskyy thanks countries participating in PURL program