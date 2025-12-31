$4.3 billion for Ukraine: Zelenskyy thanks countries participating in PURL program

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Romania and Croatia for joining PURL and announcing their first contributions to the program.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

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The importance of the initiative

He emphasized that this is an important initiative that allows us to purchase American weapons and strengthen our defense. In particular, these are missiles for "Patriots" and other equipment we need.

"Since PURL was launched in August, 24 countries have already joined: the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Canada, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, Finland, Belgium, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, Slovenia, Poland, Australia, Greece, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, and Croatia," recalls Zelenskyy.

Read more: Romania to join PURL mechanism: will provide 50 million euros

$4.3 billion in contributions for Ukraine

The total amount of contributions amounted to $4.3 billion, of which almost $1.5 billion was contributed in December alone. Thanks to this, eight aid packages have already been formed, and two more are currently being filled.

"We thank everyone who helped Ukraine this year and will continue to support it in 2026. We are bringing peace and guaranteed security closer for Ukraine and all of Europe," the head of state concluded.

What is the PURL program?

The PURL program was launched in July 2025 by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Its essence lies in NATO members purchasing American weapons for Ukraine.

Read more: Despite Russia’s media claims, Ukraine-U.S. talks have not been derailed, Zelenskyy says