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Romania to join PURL mechanism: will provide 50 million euros
The Romanian government is joining the PURL mechanism, which provides for the purchase of US weapons for Ukraine.
This was announced by Foreign Minister Oana Tsui, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
Yes, Bucharest will contribute €50 million.
Romania's contribution to PURL will help bring lasting peace to Ukraine by strengthening its capabilities.
Romania's participation in the PURL mechanism led by the United States directly contributes to strengthening regional security and is fully consistent with Romania's commitments within NATO and its Strategic Partnership with the United States of America," the statement said.
What is the PURL program?
- The PURL program was launched in July 2025 by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
- Its essence lies in NATO members purchasing American weapons for Ukraine.
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