Low temperatures to bring tough power schedules on Tuesday and Wednesday – Shmyhal
Continuous repair work is underway in Ukraine at electricity generation and distribution facilities. Due to low temperatures, the coming days will remain challenging for the power system, and the state is strengthening oversight of the fair distribution of electricity and the supply of critical infrastructure.
This was reported by First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.
"We held a Headquarters meeting. There were reports from representatives of energy companies, the Ministry of Development, and the leadership of the region and the capital," Shmyhal wrote.
Repair work at generation and distribution facilities continues around the clock. Due to low temperatures, Tuesday and Wednesday will be marked by difficult schedules, as is the case today, despite the fact that solar generation partially supports the system during the daytime.
Reviewing the list of critical infrastructure facilities
- Hospitals, water utilities and social facilities remain an unconditional priority — they will be supplied with electricity first.
- Other institutions will gradually be switched to autonomous operation and provided with generators.
- This step will make it possible to free up more electricity for household customers.
The issue of fairness in electricity distribution was also raised separately. To ensure equal conditions for all customers, the state will strengthen oversight — he instructed the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate to carry out relevant inspections.
Assistance from partners
Today, 14 aid shipments from partners arrived at the Energy Ministry’s hubs. This is 78 tonnes of energy equipment.
- 5 power transformers from Azerbaijan, as well as
- 10 high-capacity generators from Italy.
- Aid from the EU, Austria, Japan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Italy, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, UNDP and UNICEF/WASH is already on the way.
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