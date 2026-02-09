Low temperatures to bring tough power schedules on Tuesday and Wednesday – Shmyhal

Continuous repair work is underway in Ukraine at electricity generation and distribution facilities. Due to low temperatures, the coming days will remain challenging for the power system, and the state is strengthening oversight of the fair distribution of electricity and the supply of critical infrastructure.

This was reported by First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

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"We held a Headquarters meeting. There were reports from representatives of energy companies, the Ministry of Development, and the leadership of the region and the capital," Shmyhal wrote.

Repair work at generation and distribution facilities continues around the clock. Due to low temperatures, Tuesday and Wednesday will be marked by difficult schedules, as is the case today, despite the fact that solar generation partially supports the system during the daytime.

Read more: Heat supply restored in Kyiv’s Troieshchyna after Russian shelling

Reviewing the list of critical infrastructure facilities

Hospitals, water utilities and social facilities remain an unconditional priority — they will be supplied with electricity first.

Other institutions will gradually be switched to autonomous operation and provided with generators.

This step will make it possible to free up more electricity for household customers.

Read more: Shmyhal: Power outage schedules may worsen

The issue of fairness in electricity distribution was also raised separately. To ensure equal conditions for all customers, the state will strengthen oversight — he instructed the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate to carry out relevant inspections.

Assistance from partners

Today, 14 aid shipments from partners arrived at the Energy Ministry’s hubs. This is 78 tonnes of energy equipment.

5 power transformers from Azerbaijan, as well as

10 high-capacity generators from Italy.

Aid from the EU, Austria, Japan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Italy, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, UNDP and UNICEF/WASH is already on the way.

Read more: There are new power outages in three regions, nuclear power generation is still partially offloaded, - Ministry of Energy