Shmyhal: Power outage schedules may worsen

The current situation with energy supplies in Ukraine remains difficult due to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.

According to Censor Net, this was stated in a statement by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.

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He noted that power outage schedules may worsen due to shortages in the power system and possible new attacks by Russia.

"At the same time, the Russians are preparing for new attacks on the energy sector in the coming week," Shmyhal added.

See more: More than 60 foreign delegates inspected the Darnytsia Thermal Power Plant, which was damaged by Russian shelling. PHOTOS

Status of restoration work

The Minister of Energy stressed that work is continuing in all regions of the country to restore damaged networks and heat supply. He also noted that the Kyiv authorities must provide people with clear information about the timing of the restoration of heat in apartments.

"In buildings where it is impossible to restore heat, there must be at least 18 hours of light per day," the prime minister stressed.

Repair work is continuing around the clock, but the situation depends on the weather and the safety of the repair crews.

Earlier, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stressed that partners had provided Ukraine with backup power equipment with a total capacity of over 145 MW. This will allow for the rapid restoration of power supply in difficult regions.

See more: Zelenskyy held energy conference call: instructed to prepare data on amount of additional support for communities