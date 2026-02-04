Zelenskyy held energy conference call: instructed to prepare data on amount of additional support for communities

Today, 4 February 2026, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a daily conference call on the energy emergency following Russian strikes.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Where is the situation most difficult?

As of today, the most difficult situation is in Kyiv and the surrounding region, in Kharkiv and the surrounding region, in the Sumy and Poltava regions. The situation is also difficult in other regions of Central Ukraine, in particular in the Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions.

Read on Censor.NET: Russian forces strike energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia: more than 53,000 consumers left without power (updated)







"More than 200 teams are currently working in Kyiv alone, and according to a report from the Ministry of Energy, the number of teams will be increased to ensure rotation of team members — people are exhausted. More than 1,100 apartment buildings in several districts of the capital are without heating, and for each such building there must be a clear deadline for restoring heat supply and guaranteeing people the possibility of heating and support," the head of state said.

Protecting Zaporizhzhia from drones

The conditions for protecting Zaporizhzhia from drones, the supply of interceptor drones, and the availability of trained crews were also discussed in detail.

Read more: Due to enemy attacks, there are new power outages in six regions, - Ministry of Energy

"There were separate instructions on this for the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force and the Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Reports were given on Kharkiv and the provision of communities in the Kharkiv region, on the situation in the Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions, in the cities of the Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, and Poltava regions, in Kherson, Odesa, and the region, in the Donetsk region, in the Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi regions, and in the Zhytomyr region. I have instructed the Prime Minister of Ukraine to prepare specific data for this evening on the amount of additional support needed by Ukrainians in communities across the country. There are also separate instructions for the General Staff," the President concluded.