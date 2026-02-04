Russian forces strike energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia region: over 53,000 consumers left without power

Russian occupiers attacked the energy infrastructure of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

As a result of the enemy strike, more than 2,000 consumers were left without power.

"Due to enemy attacks, 2,400 consumers in the Zaporizhzhia region are without power. As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin restoring power supply," the statement said.

Update

Later, the head of the Regional Military Administration stated that as a result of the enemy attack, 53,098 consumers on the right bank of the city and region were left without power.

"Critical facilities are switching to generator power. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure their uninterrupted operation," he added.

Read more: Russian troops shelled more than 30 settlements in Zaporizhzhia: three dead, 11 wounded. PHOTO

Russian strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region

On 3 February, Russian occupiers shelled more than 30 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, killing three people and injuring 11.

Read more: Due to enemy attacks, there are new power outages in six regions, - Ministry of Energy