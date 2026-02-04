Russian troops shelled more than 30 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region: three dead, 11 wounded

Three people were killed and 11 wounded as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Polohivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, on Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Shelling during the day

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have launched 790 strikes on 32 settlements.

Russian troops carried out 11 air strikes on Orikhiv, Dolynka, Charivne, Nove Pole, Liubytske, Bratske, and Verkhnia Tersia.

466 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Balabyne, Ternivka, Rozumivka, Tavriiske, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Dorozhnianka, Varvarivka, Zelenе, Solodke, Dobropillia, and Preobrazhenka.

Six MLRS strikes hit Huliaipole, Zelene, and Sviatopetrivka.

307 artillery strikes hit Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Maly Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Dorozhnianka, Varvarivka, Zelene, Solodke, Dobropillia, and Preobrazhenka.

Read more: Enemy attacks residential area in Zaporizhzhia: fires reported in city; there are dead and wounded. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Consequences

There were 75 reports of damage to homes, cars, and infrastructure.

See more: Ruscists strike Zaporizhzhia region: one person killed, one wounded (updated). PHOTOS