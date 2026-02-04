Russian troops shelled more than 30 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region: three dead, 11 wounded
Three people were killed and 11 wounded as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Polohivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, on Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Shelling during the day
Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have launched 790 strikes on 32 settlements.
- Russian troops carried out 11 air strikes on Orikhiv, Dolynka, Charivne, Nove Pole, Liubytske, Bratske, and Verkhnia Tersia.
- 466 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Balabyne, Ternivka, Rozumivka, Tavriiske, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Dorozhnianka, Varvarivka, Zelenе, Solodke, Dobropillia, and Preobrazhenka.
- Six MLRS strikes hit Huliaipole, Zelene, and Sviatopetrivka.
- 307 artillery strikes hit Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Maly Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Dorozhnianka, Varvarivka, Zelene, Solodke, Dobropillia, and Preobrazhenka.
Consequences
There were 75 reports of damage to homes, cars, and infrastructure.
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