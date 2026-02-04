Enemy attacks residential area in Zaporizhzhia: fires recorded in city; dead and wounded reported

On the evening of February 3, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia.

Censor.NET reported this, citing Suspilne.

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Fires were reported as a result of the attack, including cars burning, and windows were blown out in buildings. All emergency services are working at the scene and handling the aftermath of the shelling.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported two people wounded as a result of the shelling. According to him, the strike hit one of the city’s residential neighborhoods.

Updated information

Suspilne also published the first footage after the Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia. Fedorov added that the number of wounded had risen to seven. Preliminary reports indicate a child is among the injured.

Updated information

At 6:45 p.m., Fedorov wrote on Telegram that two people were killed and at least seven were injured as a result of the Russian attack. Russians struck the city in the evening as people were on their way home.

Those killed include an 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman. Medics are referring three people to hospital. One 15-year-old girl is in critical condition.

Later, Fedorov reported that the number of wounded had risen to eight. All those injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

All services and charitable organizations have been engaged.

Updated information

At 10:37 p.m., Fedorov reported that the number of victims in Zaporizhzhia had risen to 11. Among them were three children.

Doctors diagnosed shrapnel wounds, traumatic brain injuries and concussions.

All victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

At all locations in Zaporizhzhia, municipal services have already begun to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling.

You can seek help by contacting:

City call centre:

15-80

(050) 414-15-80

(067) 656-15-80

Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration hotline (evacuation and assistance to victims):

+38 0800 331 63

Earlier, it was reported that on February 3, Russian occupiers struck Polohy district in Zaporizhzhia region, killing a man.

This is a developing story.

See more: Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia again: three wounded, including child. PHOTOS