Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia again: three wounded, including child
The enemy continues to attack the Zaporizhzhia region with strike drones.
This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"A four-year-old child and two women have been injured: the enemy continues its terror campaign in Zaporizhzhia. Another Russian drone exploded in one of the city's districts," the report said.
"Preliminarily, three people have been injured. Among them is a little boy. All the victims are receiving the necessary medical assistance," the message says.
"The alert continues. Stay in safe places," Fedorov emphasised.
Consequences
What preceded it?
Earlier it was reported that Russia had struck a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia, with six people known to have been injured.
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