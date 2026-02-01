Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia again: three wounded, including child

The enemy continues to attack the Zaporizhzhia region with strike drones.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"A four-year-old child and two women have been injured: the enemy continues its terror campaign in Zaporizhzhia. Another Russian drone exploded in one of the city's districts," the report said.

"Preliminarily, three people have been injured. Among them is a little boy. All the victims are receiving the necessary medical assistance," the message says.

See also: Two people injured as a result of enemy attacks in the Zaporizhzhia district. PHOTO

"The alert continues. Stay in safe places," Fedorov emphasised.

Consequences













What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that Russia had struck a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia, with six people known to have been injured.

See also: The enemy has been striking the Synelnykove railway station for more than a day: train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia is restricted