Two people wounded as result of enemy attacks in Zaporizhzhia region
A 57-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man were injured as a result of enemy attacks in the Zaporizhzhia district.
This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, according to Censor.NET.
As noted, in total, the occupiers carried out 383 strikes on 26 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the course of the day.
Details
- Russian troops carried out 13 air strikes on Komyshuvakha, Shevchenkivskyi, Podi, Ternuvate, Novyi Pol, Zaliznychnyi, Verkhnia Tersia, Vozdvyzhivka, and Dolynka.
- 155 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Chervonodniprovka, Stepnogorsk, Lukyanivske, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Staroukrainka, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Solodke.
- Four MLRS strikes were delivered on Staroukrainka, Zeleny, Tsvitkovy, and Dobropillia.
- 211 artillery strikes were carried out on the territories of Chervonodniprovka, Stepnogorsk, Primorsky, Lukyanivske, Pavlivka, Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Staroukrainka, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Solodke.
Consequences
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