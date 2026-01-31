Russians struck Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: man was wounded and houses were destroyed
On January 31, Russian troops fired guided aerial bombs at Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was announced by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Victims
A 54-year-old man was injured as a result of the shelling. Two others refused hospitalization after being examined by doctors.
Destruction
As a result of the blast wave and debris, three residential buildings were destroyed, and another 12 private homes and nine farm buildings were damaged.
"Rescuers conducted a survey of the area to identify victims and provide them with assistance," the State Emergency Service added.
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