Occupiers carried out 1,019 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region: three people were wounded and infrastructure facilities were damaged

In total, over the course of the day, the occupiers carried out 1,019 strikes on 33 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties and damage

It is noted that three people were injured as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia region.

There were 149 reports of damage to homes, cars, and infrastructure.

Read on Censor.NET: Russians strike Zaporizhzhia region with FPV drones: three civilians wounded

What did the Russians use to attack?

The occupiers used aircraft, drones, MLRS and artillery to attack the Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian troops carried out 15 air strikes on Barvinivka, Rizdvyanka, Zarichne, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Verkhnia Tersia and Dorozhnianska.

689 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Komyshuvakha, Chervonodniprovka, Ternyanka, Mykhailo-Lukashivka, Veselyi Hai, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Lukianivske, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Staroukrainka, Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Dobropillia, and Solodke.

Seven MLRS strikes were delivered on Lukyanivske, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Huliaipole, and Pryluky.

308 artillery strikes were carried out on the territories of Chervonodniprovka, Stepnogorsk, Primorsky, Lukyanivka, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Zeleny, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Pryluky.

See more: 73 explosions were heard in Chernihiv region over past day: houses and cars were damaged. PHOTO

Consequences of the shelling

The consequences of the Russian attacks were shown at the National Police Headquarters in the Zaporizhzhia region.







