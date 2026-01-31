73 explosions were heard in Chernihiv region over past day: houses and cars were damaged

Over the past day, Russian troops fired on the territory of the Chernihiv region 40 times, with 73 explosions recorded.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.

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Novhorod-Siverskyi

In Novhorod-Siverskyi, drone attacks damaged a fence in a courtyard, a garage, and a car.

See more: Russians strike utility workers’ vehicle in Donetsk region with drone: one worker killed, two wounded. PHOTOS

Semenivka

The aggressor struck Semenivka with "lightning bolts" — at least five explosions. Several houses, a car, and a trailer were damaged.

It is noted that most of the strikes over the past day were on the northern communities of the region.

Read more: Russians attack Ukraine with strike drones (updated)

Consequences of the shelling



