73 explosions were heard in Chernihiv region over past day: houses and cars were damaged
Over the past day, Russian troops fired on the territory of the Chernihiv region 40 times, with 73 explosions recorded.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.
Novhorod-Siverskyi
In Novhorod-Siverskyi, drone attacks damaged a fence in a courtyard, a garage, and a car.
Semenivka
The aggressor struck Semenivka with "lightning bolts" — at least five explosions. Several houses, a car, and a trailer were damaged.
It is noted that most of the strikes over the past day were on the northern communities of the region.
Consequences of the shelling
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