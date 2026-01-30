Russians strike utility workers’ vehicle in Donetsk region with drone: one worker killed, two wounded

During the day on January 30, Russian invaders attacked a vehicle belonging to the municipal enterprise Voda Donbasu Company as utility workers were returning from repair work at an infrastructure facility. One worker was killed and two others were wounded.

Ihor Novak, CEO of the municipal enterprise Voda Donbasu Company, said this in a comment to Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

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The enemy struck with a drone on a fibre optic cable

"They were returning right after repairs at a site near Sloviansk. And on the way, a Russian fiber-optic drone hit their vehicle. One of our employees was killed instantly, and the other two sustained minor injuries," Novak said.

Ambulance workers helped evacuate the deceased and injured from the scene of the attack.

The man killed worked as a mechanic with an emergency repair and restoration team at the Sloviansk Regional Production Directorate of the Municipal Enterprise Voda Donbasu Company. He is survived by his wife, who also works at the enterprise in a water laboratory, and two adult children.

Read more: Russian shelling damages gas supply system in Druzhkivka, city military administration says

Russians are deliberately targeting utility workers’ vehicles.

As Ihor Novak noted, this is not the first case in which employees of the regional municipal enterprise have come under attack by Russian drones.

"One of our employees was on his way to work when a drone also struck near him. Thank God, he survived; only the vehicle was damaged. Some employees also had their cars damaged, one burned down, another was just damaged, but the main thing is that people are alive," he said.

Read more: Enemy struck Sloviansk with KABs: married couple killed and their son wounded