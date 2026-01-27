Enemy struck Sloviansk with KABs: married couple killed and their son wounded

Today, 27 January, at 04:30 a.m., the enemy launched an air strike with KABs on Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast. Hits in the private sector were recorded.

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Vadym Liakh, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences

As noted, at least five houses were damaged. Two of them were completely destroyed.

Three people were rescued from under the rubble.

See more: Russian forces attacked Kharkiv and 11 settlements in Kharkiv region: one person was killed, there are casualties and extensive damage. PHOTO

Casualties

According to the RMA, the young man was wounded and is in hospital receiving all necessary medical care.

"Unfortunately, his parents could not be saved," the statement said.

See more: Enemy struck Sloviansk with KABs: five wounded (updated). PHOTOS