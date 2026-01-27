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Enemy struck Sloviansk with KABs: married couple killed and their son wounded
Today, 27 January, at 04:30 a.m., the enemy launched an air strike with KABs on Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast. Hits in the private sector were recorded.
This was reported by the mayor of the city, Vadym Liakh, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Consequences
As noted, at least five houses were damaged. Two of them were completely destroyed.
Three people were rescued from under the rubble.
Casualties
According to the RMA, the young man was wounded and is in hospital receiving all necessary medical care.
"Unfortunately, his parents could not be saved," the statement said.
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