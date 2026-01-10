Enemy struck Sloviansk with KABs: five wounded (updated). PHOTOS

On January 10, the enemy launched another air strike on Sloviansk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Sloviansk MBA, Vadym Liakh.

"Probably KABs. Private and multi-story buildings have been damaged," the report says.

Victims

Civilians were affected by the Russian strike.

"Currently, five people are known to have been injured. They are four men and one woman aged between 58 and 35. All are receiving the necessary assistance," Liakh said.

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Updates

According to data from the National Police, Russian troops dropped a 250 kg guided bomb on the city today, which hit a private yard.

As a result of the shelling, five men aged 37 to 58 and two women aged 34 and 70 were wounded. Police paramedics provided assistance to the victims and transported them to the hospital.

Five multi-story buildings and 20 private houses, a store, a garage, and a car were damaged.

Consequences of the attack

What preceded it?

On the night of January 10, the enemy attacked Sloviansk with drones. Three Geran-2 UAVs struck the private sector of the city. At least 11 private houses and cars were damaged.