Russian shelling damages gas supply system in Druzhkivka, city military administration says
In Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region, the gas supply system has been damaged as a result of Russian shelling, and temporary disruptions are possible.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the Druzhkivka City Military Administration.
The statement says that the gas supply will be restored after the damage is repaired. Residents will be informed separately about any additional changes.
- Over the past day, Russian troops struck settlements in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, leaving people killed and wounded.
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