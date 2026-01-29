One person was killed and one was wounded as result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region

Throughout the day, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, resulting in casualties and injuries.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 29 January, according to Censor.NET.

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Pokrovsk district

Six houses were damaged in the Zapovidne district of Shakhovka, five in Zoloty Kolodiaz, and one each in Toretsk and Kucheriv Yar.

Kramatorsk district

One car was damaged in Mykolaivka and Raigorodok, and one house was damaged in Starodubivka. One person was wounded in Sloviansk, and two warehouses and eight cars were damaged. Three private houses and three cars were damaged in the Kramatorsk district. In the Oleksandrivka community, three high-rise buildings, a private house, an administrative building, a farm building, and an infrastructure facility were damaged. One person was killed in Druzhkivka, and a high-rise building was damaged; in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, a high-rise building, farm buildings, and transport were damaged.

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Svyato-Pokrovskyi, Siverska community.

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 20 times in 24 hours. 143 people, including 28 children, were evacuated from the front line.









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