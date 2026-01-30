Russians attack Ukraine with strike drones

On the evening of January 30, Russian forces carried out an attack on Ukrainian territory using attack drones.

Censor.NET reports that this was stated in a message from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces are taking measures to repel the aerial threat and protect the country’s airspace.

Movement of attack UAVs:

7:22 p.m. — Chernihiv region: UAVs in the area of Novhorod-Siverskyi, Makoshyne, and Horodnia.

7:43 p.m. — Chernihiv region: UAVs over/past Sedniv, heading southeast.

7:52 p.m. — UAVs heading toward Zaporizhzhia from the east.

8:17 p.m. — UAVs heading toward Zaporizhzhia from the northeast.

Updated information

9:12 p.m. — Enemy tactical aviation activity was reported in the eastern direction, and there is a threat of the use of air-launched weapons against frontline regions.

9:19 p.m. — UAVs in the southwest of the Chernihiv region, heading toward the Kyiv region (Vyshhorod district).

9:20 p.m. — UAVs heading toward Zaporizhzhia from the east.

9:36 p.m. — Launches of guided aerial bombs toward the Donetsk region.

9:39 p.m. — Zaporizhzhia region: UAVs heading toward Vilniansk.

9:42 p.m. — Launches of guided aerial bombs toward the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

9:56 p.m. — Enemy tactical aviation activity in the northeastern direction. Threat of the use of air-launched weapons against frontline regions.

10:01 p.m. — Launches of guided aerial bombs toward the Sumy region.

10:04 p.m. — UAVs in the north of the Sumy region, heading toward Yampil and Shostka.

10:09 p.m. — UAVs in the northeast of Chernihiv region, heading southwest (vector: the settlement of Kholmy).

10:10 p.m. — Launches of guided aerial bombs toward the northern Kharkiv region.

Take care and stay in safe places!

Earlier, we reported that Russia shelled Kherson twice in one day. The attack left people killed and wounded.

Watch more: Russian "Shahed" drone flies low over ground and explodes in air after being attacked by Ukrainian soldiers. VIDEO