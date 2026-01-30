Russia shells Kherson for second time in day, leaving one dead and others wounded

Another massive artillery shelling of Kherson: one killed and civilians wounded.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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Russia shelled Kherson in the evening

According to the investigation, at around 4:50 p.m. on January 30, 2026, the Russian army once again carried out a massive artillery shelling of Kherson.

See more: Enemy drone attacks petrol station in Kherson. PHOTOS

Casualties of the shelling

Preliminary reports say that as a result of the attack:

a 37-year-old man was killed,

two other civilians were injured and are under medical supervision.

Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

See more: Woman died as result of enemy shelling of Kherson. Russian troops attacked rescuers. PHOTO

We recall that today at around 12:00 p.m., the enemy also attacked Kherson with artillery weapons — a public transport driver was killed and five more people were injured.