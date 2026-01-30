Russia shells Kherson for second time in day, leaving one dead and others wounded
Another massive artillery shelling of Kherson: one killed and civilians wounded.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office.
Russia shelled Kherson in the evening
According to the investigation, at around 4:50 p.m. on January 30, 2026, the Russian army once again carried out a massive artillery shelling of Kherson.
Casualties of the shelling
Preliminary reports say that as a result of the attack:
- a 37-year-old man was killed,
- two other civilians were injured and are under medical supervision.
Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.
We recall that today at around 12:00 p.m., the enemy also attacked Kherson with artillery weapons — a public transport driver was killed and five more people were injured.
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