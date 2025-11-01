Woman died as result of enemy shelling of Kherson. Russian troops attacked rescuers. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 1 November 2025, Russian troops continued to attack Kherson.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

The enemy is hunting down rescuers

As noted, Russian occupiers continue their terror and deliberately target rescuers.

"Today, after another artillery strike on Kherson, a single-storey residential building caught fire in one of the city's districts. A State Emergency Service unit arrived at the scene and began extinguishing the fire," the report said.

According to the State Emergency Service, while they were working, the Russians cynically attacked the fire engine with a strike drone. Fortunately, none of the rescuers were injured.

"Russia is once again violating all norms by attacking those who save lives!" the State Emergency Service press centre emphasised.

A woman was killed

According to the RMA, a 46-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries as a result of the shelling of the Dniprovskyi district.