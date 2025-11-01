Russian attack on Sumy region: critical infrastructure hit, one dead and several wounded. PHOTOS

On the night of Saturday, 1 November, Russian troops struck a critical infrastructure facility in the Mykolaiv community of the Sumy region. Some settlements were left without electricity. Emergency crews are already working to restore the power grid.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

According to law enforcement officials, the enemy also attacked the Okhtyrka, Sumy, Konotop, and Shostka districts.

In Sumy, the occupiers damaged six private houses, gas networks and farm buildings.

In the Shostka district, three residential buildings, an administrative building of the forestry enterprise, a car and garages were destroyed.

In the Okhtyrka district, explosions damaged the road surface.

Dead and wounded

In the Velykopysarivska community, a 56-year-old man was injured as a result of an FPV drone strike. Another 56-year-old man who was injured on 30 October by an FPV drone strike also sought medical attention.

In the Sumy community, four more people, aged 50, 55, 63 and 64, sought medical attention for injuries sustained in a UAV attack on the night of 30 October.

In the Bilopillia community, a 64-year-old woman who was injured on 8 October by a strike from a KAB sought medical attention at a hospital.

A 57-year-old man was killed in the Myropillia community as a result of a Russian drone attack.

"The man's body was found today on the road between the villages of the community. A bicycle was found next to him," said Ihor Kalchenko, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.













