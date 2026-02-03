Russian artillery strikes Preobrazhenka in Zaporizhzhia region: one man killed

Russian occupiers struck the Polohiv district of the Zaporizhzhia region, killing a man.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Russian troops fired artillery at Preobrazhenka, destroying a private house.

A fire broke out at the site.

The shelling claimed the life of a 58-year-old man.

Read more: Difficult heating situation in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Lozova, - Zelenskyy

What preceded it?

As reported, three people were injured as a result of the Russian Federation's night attack on Kyiv. In the capital, high-rise buildings, a kindergarten, a petrol station and an administrative building were damaged.

Kharkiv was also under attack by Russia: hundreds of homes will be left without heat due to the attack on the thermal power plant.

In addition, the enemy attacked DTEK's thermal power plants, causing significant damage to equipment.

The Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are mostly without heat, and 1,170 high-rise buildings are not being heated.

The enemy also attacked Vinnytsia region, hitting critical infrastructure facilities.

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in part of the left bank of Kyiv.

In addition, Russia attacked the Odesa region, and critical infrastructure is now running on generators.

Shmyhal reported that Russia attacked eight regions, targeting thermal power plants and thermal power stations that provided heating in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro.

Read more: At night, Russia launched its most powerful strike on energy sector since beginning of year, - DTEK