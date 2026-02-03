Russian artillery strikes Preobrazhenka in Zaporizhzhia region: one man killed
Russian occupiers struck the Polohiv district of the Zaporizhzhia region, killing a man.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Russian troops fired artillery at Preobrazhenka, destroying a private house.
A fire broke out at the site.
The shelling claimed the life of a 58-year-old man.
What preceded it?
- As reported, three people were injured as a result of the Russian Federation's night attack on Kyiv. In the capital, high-rise buildings, a kindergarten, a petrol station and an administrative building were damaged.
- Kharkiv was also under attack by Russia: hundreds of homes will be left without heat due to the attack on the thermal power plant.
- In addition, the enemy attacked DTEK's thermal power plants, causing significant damage to equipment.
- The Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are mostly without heat, and 1,170 high-rise buildings are not being heated.
- The enemy also attacked Vinnytsia region, hitting critical infrastructure facilities.
- Emergency power cuts have been introduced in part of the left bank of Kyiv.
- In addition, Russia attacked the Odesa region, and critical infrastructure is now running on generators.
- Shmyhal reported that Russia attacked eight regions, targeting thermal power plants and thermal power stations that provided heating in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro.
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