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News Photo Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
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Ruscists strike Zaporizhzhia region: one person killed, one wounded (updated)

One person was killed and another wounded as a result of an enemy strike on the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

As noted, the Russians destroyed a house in Veselyi Hai with a drone - a 38-year-old woman was killed and a 59-year-old woman was injured. She is receiving all necessary assistance.

See more: Occupiers carried out 1,019 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region: three people were wounded and infrastructure facilities were damaged. PHOTOS

Consequences

Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region

No further information is available at this time.

Shelling of Zaporizhzhia

According to the RMA, the Russians also struck Zaporizhzhia.

A private house was destroyed.

Обстріл Запоріжжя
Обстріл Запоріжжя
Обстріл Запоріжжя
Обстріл Запоріжжя
Обстріл Запоріжжя
Обстріл Запоріжжя
Обстріл Запоріжжя
Обстріл Запоріжжя
Обстріл Запоріжжя

Read more: Occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia: three deaths have been reported so far. VIDEO&PHOTOS

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shoot out (17177) Zaporizhzhia region (2073) Zaporizkyy district (355)
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