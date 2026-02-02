Ruscists strike Zaporizhzhia region: one person killed, one wounded (updated)
One person was killed and another wounded as a result of an enemy strike on the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Details
As noted, the Russians destroyed a house in Veselyi Hai with a drone - a 38-year-old woman was killed and a 59-year-old woman was injured. She is receiving all necessary assistance.
Consequences
No further information is available at this time.
Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
According to the RMA, the Russians also struck Zaporizhzhia.
A private house was destroyed.
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