Due to enemy attacks, there are new power outages in six regions, - Ministry of Energy

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, consumers in Donetsk, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions were left without power in the morning.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

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Restoration works

As noted, energy workers, together with rescue workers, are continuing restoration work on energy facilities damaged by previous enemy attacks. All possible measures are being taken to ensure the stable operation of the energy system.

Read more: Emergency power cuts have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine, - "Ukrenergo"

Power outage

Hourly power outages are in effect throughout the country, as well as power restrictions for industry and business. Due to the difficult situation in the power system, emergency power cuts are being implemented in some regions. Once the situation stabilises, consumers will return to the predicted hourly schedules.

Due to difficult weather conditions, 16 settlements in the Odesa region remain without electricity. Regional power company crews are working around the clock to repair damaged lines.

Read more: At night, Russia launched its most powerful strike on energy sector since beginning of year, - DTEK

Russia's attack on Ukraine on 3 February

As reported, three people were injured as a result of the Russian Federation's night attack on Kyiv. In the capital, high-rise buildings, a kindergarten, a petrol station and an administrative building were damaged.

Kharkiv was also under attack by Russia: hundreds of homes will be left without heat due to the attack on the thermal power plant.

In addition, the enemy attacked DTEK's thermal power plants, causing significant damage to equipment.

The Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are mostly without heat, and 1,170 high-rise buildings are not being heated.

The enemy also attacked Vinnytsia region, hitting critical infrastructure facilities.

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in part of the left bank of Kyiv.

In addition, Russia attacked the Odesa region, and critical infrastructure is now running on generators.

Shmyhal reported that Russia attacked eight regions, targeting thermal power plants and thermal power stations that provided heating in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro.

Read more: Ukraine shared details about shelling with US after Russia’s "agreement" to energy truce, - Stefanishyna