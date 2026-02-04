Emergency power cuts have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine, - "Ukrenergo"

Due to the difficult situation in the power system caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, emergency power cuts were introduced in several regions of Ukraine on the morning of 4 February.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the "Ukrenergo" press centre.

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The exact locations of the emergency power cuts are not specified.

Schedules are not in effect

As noted, the previously published power outage schedules in regions where emergency power cuts are introduced are currently not in effect. Energy companies are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible.

Emergency power cuts will be cancelled once the situation in the power system has stabilised.

Read more: At night, Russia launched its most powerful strike on energy sector since beginning of year, - DTEK

Russia's attack on Ukraine on 3 February

As reported, three people were injured as a result of Russia's night attack on Kyiv. In the capital, high-rise buildings, a kindergarten, a petrol station and an administrative building were damaged.

Kharkiv was also under attack from Russia: hundreds of homes will be left without heat due to the attack on the thermal power plant.

In addition, the enemy attacked DTEK's thermal power plants, causing significant damage to equipment.

The Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are mostly without heat, and 1,170 high-rise buildings are not being heated.

The enemy also attacked Vinnytsia region, hitting critical infrastructure facilities.

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in part of the left bank of Kyiv.

In addition, Russia attacked the Odesa region, and critical infrastructure is now running on generators.

Shmyhal reported that Russia attacked eight regions, targeting thermal power plants that provided heating in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro.

Read more: Zelenskyy on energy truce: Russians merely postponed strikes